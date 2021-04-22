Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 62,479 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,479 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 387,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CMO stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $620.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.