Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,332 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SINA worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA during the fourth quarter valued at $89,743,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in SINA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $43.26 on Thursday. SINA Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

