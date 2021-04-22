Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,063 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $514.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

