Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,805 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $696.88 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.