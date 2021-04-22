Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

