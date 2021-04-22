Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of StepStone Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

