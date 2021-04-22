Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Shattuck Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $30.70 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

