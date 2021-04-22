Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,039 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Triumph Group worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

TGI opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $948.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

