Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,800 shares of company stock worth $488,528. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABTX opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $798.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

