nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nVent Electric stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

