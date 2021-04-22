NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 238.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $201.13 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

