O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.2% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $293,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,360,493 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,263,843,000 after purchasing an additional 343,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.02.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $169.39 and a 1-year high of $261.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

