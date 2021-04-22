Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSH stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,304. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after acquiring an additional 145,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

