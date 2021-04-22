Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report sales of $282.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.62 million and the lowest is $280.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,468,963 shares of company stock valued at $404,774,151. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

