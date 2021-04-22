Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678,906 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,069 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 239,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

