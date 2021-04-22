Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $224.14 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.