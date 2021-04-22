OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $23.87 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $23.87 million and $1.54 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00675974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.38 or 0.07511745 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

