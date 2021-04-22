Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 389,506 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. The company produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses.

