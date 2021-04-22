OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

