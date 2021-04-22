Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $17.34 million and $2.37 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00278089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.01016767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00692374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,534.65 or 1.00210816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.