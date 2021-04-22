Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 31,484.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 547,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

