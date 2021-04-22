ODUWA (OWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,832.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $6,832.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.70 or 1.00041814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00037624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00146567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

