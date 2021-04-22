ODUWA Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $6,910.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,579.79 or 1.00106089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00035228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00128616 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.