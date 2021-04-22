OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

