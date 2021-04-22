OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 2,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

