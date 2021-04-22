OKB (OKB) Price Tops $15.27 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, OKB has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $916.25 million and $460.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $15.27 or 0.00030897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00063167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00091104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00664485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.98 or 0.07382895 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

