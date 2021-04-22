OKB (OKB) Price Tops $17.58 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $17.58 or 0.00032451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $444.64 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00675441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.60 or 0.07965594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049489 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.