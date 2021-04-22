Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

