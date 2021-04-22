Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post sales of $32.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $33.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $135.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.