Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issues Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,236. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $374.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

