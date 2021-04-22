Olyseum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,098.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $28.72 million and $65,098.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00267123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.18 or 0.00965296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.82 or 1.00151057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00592476 BTC.

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,983,359 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

