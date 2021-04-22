Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $147.50

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $147.50, but opened at $154.00. Omega Flex shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.