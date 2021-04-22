Omni 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.27 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $10.06 or 0.00018620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,196 coins and its circulating supply is 562,880 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

