Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $10.04 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Omni has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $10.04 or 0.00020058 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00468705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002425 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,197 coins and its circulating supply is 562,881 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

