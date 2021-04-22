Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 156.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.