Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.17. 21,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

