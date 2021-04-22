Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Omnicom Group traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 106581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

