Omnitude (ECOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,063.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00706919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.20 or 0.07926489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

