OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneMain by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $13,138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OneMain by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in OneMain by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OneMain by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

OMF opened at $53.79 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

