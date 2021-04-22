OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $484,517.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

