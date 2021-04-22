OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

