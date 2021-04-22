OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.78

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 2223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.