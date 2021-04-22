OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.78

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 2223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
