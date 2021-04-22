OneWater Marine (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $625.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

