ONOToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $544.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ONOToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ONOToken has traded up 235.2% against the US dollar. ONOToken has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $544.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00072501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00725283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00095859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.67 or 0.08003077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050794 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.