Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.62-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.62-0.76 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.16 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

