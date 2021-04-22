Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 8%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 6,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 874,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $6,871,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $6,699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

