Opacity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $337,070.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Opacity has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and $337,070.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00071755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00733844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00095159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.38 or 0.08070803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00049899 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.