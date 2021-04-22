Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

