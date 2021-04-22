Open Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.60 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $2.01 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00675974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.38 or 0.07511745 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.