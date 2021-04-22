Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Open Text by 9.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth $517,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Open Text by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $6,583,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

